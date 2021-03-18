Qtron Investments LLC Takes Position in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Qtron Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 9,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $481,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cypress Capital Group boosted its stake in Fastenal by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 9,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Fastenal by 31.6% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Fastenal by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 5,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Fastenal by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 15,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $678,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resonant Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Fastenal by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Fastenal alerts:

FAST has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Fastenal from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fastenal presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.30.

Shares of NASDAQ:FAST opened at $48.41 on Thursday. Fastenal has a fifty-two week low of $26.72 and a fifty-two week high of $51.89. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 4.39. The firm has a market cap of $27.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.21.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.12% and a return on equity of 30.63%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Fastenal will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 3rd were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 2nd. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. This is a positive change from Fastenal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.16%.

In other Fastenal news, Director Stephen L. Eastman purchased 1,000 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $48.29 per share, with a total value of $48,290.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael J. Ancius acquired 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $48.42 per share, with a total value of $29,052.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 6,950 shares of company stock valued at $327,042 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Fastenal Profile

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

Further Reading: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Receive News & Ratings for Fastenal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastenal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.