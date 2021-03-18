Qtron Investments LLC Makes New $393,000 Investment in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS)

Qtron Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 7,162 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $393,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AOS. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 51.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 813,266 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,364,000 after purchasing an additional 277,862 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC increased its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 4.2% in the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 22,475 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,187,000 after purchasing an additional 896 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 6.3% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 796,630 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,061,000 after purchasing an additional 47,190 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 1.7% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 304,674 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,087,000 after purchasing an additional 5,026 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 36.1% in the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 37,893 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,001,000 after purchasing an additional 10,045 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on AOS shares. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of A. O. Smith in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on A. O. Smith from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.75.

Shares of NYSE AOS opened at $66.72 on Thursday. A. O. Smith Co. has a one year low of $33.81 and a one year high of $67.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $60.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.79 billion, a PE ratio of 34.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.06.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $834.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $769.10 million. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 19.29% and a net margin of 11.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that A. O. Smith Co. will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Friday, January 29th were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 28th. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.85%.

In other A. O. Smith news, VP Robert J. Heideman sold 7,336 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.02, for a total value of $447,642.72. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 16,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately $979,920.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Gene C. Wulf sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total value of $124,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 113,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,051,508. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,306 shares of company stock valued at $1,846,179 over the last 90 days. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A. O. Smith Company Profile

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; residential and commercial boilers for space heating applications in hospitals, schools, hotels, and other commercial buildings; and water treatment products, including on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products, point-of-entry water softeners, and whole-home water filtration products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

