Qtron Investments LLC Makes New $284,000 Investment in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Qtron Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,382 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $284,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Professional Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Blackstone Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Blackstone Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Blackstone Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Blackstone Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of The Blackstone Group by 48.3% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 623 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.77% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Blackstone Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on The Blackstone Group from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on The Blackstone Group from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays increased their target price on The Blackstone Group from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on The Blackstone Group from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.96.

In other news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III acquired 42,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $34.93 per share, for a total transaction of $1,481,905.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, major shareholder Blackstone Bdc Holdings Llc acquired 997,940 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $24,948,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of The Blackstone Group stock opened at $76.09 on Thursday. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a one year low of $33.00 and a one year high of $76.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $69.84 and its 200 day moving average is $60.93. The stock has a market cap of $52.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.11 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The asset manager reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $3.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. The Blackstone Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 73.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 8th were issued a dividend of $0.7175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 5th. This is a boost from The Blackstone Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $2.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.77%. The Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 166.23%.

The Blackstone Group Company Profile

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

