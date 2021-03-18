Qtron Investments LLC Invests $320,000 in Nokia Co. (NYSE:NOK)

Qtron Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nokia Co. (NYSE:NOK) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 81,783 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $320,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Nokia by 24.9% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 14,115 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 2,810 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Nokia by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 29,948 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 3,025 shares during the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its position in Nokia by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 21,791 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 3,278 shares during the last quarter. Resource Management LLC boosted its position in Nokia by 28.8% in the fourth quarter. Resource Management LLC now owns 15,636 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Nokia by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 38,994 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 3,950 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NOK stock opened at $4.28 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The company has a market cap of $24.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.53, a PEG ratio of 12.25 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.06. Nokia Co. has a 1-year low of $2.34 and a 1-year high of $9.79.

Nokia (NYSE:NOK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $7.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.56 billion. Nokia had a return on equity of 9.34% and a net margin of 3.31%. Analysts anticipate that Nokia Co. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on NOK shares. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Nokia in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Nokia in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Nokia in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Nokia in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, DNB Markets lowered Nokia from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Nokia currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.98.

Nokia Corporation engages in the network and technology businesses worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Ultra Broadband Networks, Global Services, IP Networks and Applications, and Nokia Technologies. It focuses on mobile radio including macro radio, small cells, and cloud native radio solutions for communications service providers and enterprises; and provides network planning and optimization, network implementation, and systems integration, as well as company-wide managed services.

