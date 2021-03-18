Qtron Investments LLC Cuts Holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Qtron Investments LLC lessened its stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 69.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,083 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 9,218 shares during the period. Qtron Investments LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $352,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. grew its stake in Applied Materials by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 4,814 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $415,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Rikoon Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Rikoon Group LLC now owns 8,652 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $528,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 28,449 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,455,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 32,191 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,778,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 4,822 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. 78.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.50, for a total value of $69,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AMAT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $96.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $104.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Applied Materials has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.57.

Shares of NASDAQ AMAT opened at $119.90 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $111.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.04. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $110.03 billion, a PE ratio of 30.59, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.48. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.64 and a 52-week high of $124.50.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $5.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.98 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 21.04% and a return on equity of 40.65%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 4.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 27th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 26th. This is a boost from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is 21.10%.

Applied Materials Profile

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

