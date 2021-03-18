qPULA Trading Management LP Makes New Investment in Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NYSE:ACB)

qPULA Trading Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NYSE:ACB) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 20,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $173,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Aurora Cannabis by 59.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,123,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,225,000 after buying an additional 418,049 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Aurora Cannabis by 455.6% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 785,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,823,000 after purchasing an additional 643,833 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Aurora Cannabis by 56.5% in the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 514,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,282,000 after purchasing an additional 185,865 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Aurora Cannabis by 65.7% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 410,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,422,000 after purchasing an additional 162,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Aurora Cannabis by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 365,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,697,000 after purchasing an additional 36,115 shares during the last quarter. 11.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ACB stock opened at $10.47 on Thursday. Aurora Cannabis Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.71 and a 1 year high of $19.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.81. The firm has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.43 and a beta of 3.44.

Aurora Cannabis (NYSE:ACB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.09). Aurora Cannabis had a negative net margin of 1,238.94% and a negative return on equity of 16.32%. The company had revenue of $51.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.66 million. On average, research analysts predict that Aurora Cannabis Inc. will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ACB. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Aurora Cannabis from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on Aurora Cannabis from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Desjardins cut Aurora Cannabis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. MKM Partners cut Aurora Cannabis from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut Aurora Cannabis from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.47.

Aurora Cannabis Inc produces and distributes medical cannabis products worldwide. It is vertically integrated and horizontally diversified across various segments of the cannabis value chain, including facility engineering and design, cannabis breeding, genetics research, production, derivatives, high value-add product development, home cultivation, wholesale, and retail distribution.

