qPULA Trading Management LP Invests $221,000 in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

qPULA Trading Management LP purchased a new position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,344 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TXN. Parnassus Investments CA bought a new position in Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter worth about $527,847,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Texas Instruments by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 70,859,730 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,630,207,000 after acquiring an additional 2,129,999 shares during the period. Winslow Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Texas Instruments during the 3rd quarter valued at about $279,217,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Texas Instruments by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,483,055 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,526,013,000 after acquiring an additional 1,833,704 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in Texas Instruments by 15,424.3% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,395,325 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $229,015,000 after acquiring an additional 1,386,337 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.12% of the company’s stock.

In other Texas Instruments news, VP Haren Julie Van sold 23,733 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.73, for a total value of $4,028,202.09. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 23,781 shares in the company, valued at $4,036,349.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Darla H. Whitaker sold 30,658 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.41, for a total value of $5,439,035.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 73,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,004,862.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 544,325 shares of company stock worth $92,809,465 in the last quarter. 0.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Texas Instruments stock opened at $177.83 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $163.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 4.24, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12 month low of $94.15 and a 12 month high of $181.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $172.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $159.21.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 61.05% and a net margin of 36.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.11 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current year.

TXN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James upgraded shares of Texas Instruments from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $162.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $154.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Texas Instruments currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $167.78.

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

