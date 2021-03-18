qPULA Trading Management LP Acquires Shares of 51,623 Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG)

qPULA Trading Management LP acquired a new stake in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 51,623 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $119,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Transocean in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Transocean by 156.4% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,000 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 7,930 shares in the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp bought a new stake in Transocean in the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in Transocean in the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in Transocean by 1,184.9% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 21,844 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 20,144 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Transocean stock opened at $4.15 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.75. Transocean Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $0.65 and a fifty-two week high of $4.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.15. The company has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a PE ratio of -4.14 and a beta of 3.75.

Transocean (NYSE:RIG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.15). Transocean had a negative net margin of 17.85% and a negative return on equity of 4.55%. The company had revenue of $690.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $695.28 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.43) earnings per share. Transocean’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Transocean Ltd. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on RIG. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $2.00 target price (up from $1.00) on shares of Transocean in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Transocean from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of Transocean in a report on Friday, December 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Transocean from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.14.

Transocean Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells worldwide. It contracts its drilling rigs, related equipment, and work crews to drill oil and gas wells. As of October 27, 2020, the company owned or had partial ownership interests in and operated 38 mobile offshore drilling units, including 27 ultra-deepwater floaters and 11 harsh environment floaters.

