qPULA Trading Management LP Acquires Shares of 21,449 Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN)

qPULA Trading Management LP bought a new stake in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 21,449 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LUMN. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lumen Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $887,794,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Lumen Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $203,139,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in shares of Lumen Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $107,812,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Lumen Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $104,873,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Lumen Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $66,656,000. 78.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Virginia Boulet sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.22, for a total transaction of $92,430.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 76,529 shares in the company, valued at $1,088,242.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on LUMN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lumen Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Lumen Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. TheStreet downgraded Lumen Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Lumen Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Lumen Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.68.

LUMN opened at $14.14 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $12.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.81. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.16 and a 1 year high of $16.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.51 billion, a PE ratio of 11.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.08.

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.16. Lumen Technologies had a return on equity of 12.10% and a net margin of 6.05%. The company had revenue of $5.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 5th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.07%. Lumen Technologies’s payout ratio is 75.76%.

Lumen Technologies Profile

Lumen Technologies, Inc, a facilities-based technology and communications company, provides various integrated services and solutions under CenturyLink name to business and residential customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through five segments: International and Global Accounts Management, Enterprise, Small and Medium Business, Wholesale, and Consumer.

