qPULA Trading Management LP Acquires New Holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

qPULA Trading Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 100 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BKNG. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Booking by 13.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 139,063 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $237,894,000 after buying an additional 16,691 shares during the period. Schwab Charitable Fund lifted its position in shares of Booking by 2,327.4% during the fourth quarter. Schwab Charitable Fund now owns 2,840 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,325,000 after purchasing an additional 2,723 shares in the last quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Booking in the fourth quarter worth about $2,099,000. TCW Group Inc. bought a new stake in Booking in the fourth quarter worth about $24,705,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Booking by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 97,881 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $218,007,000 after acquiring an additional 3,472 shares during the period. 91.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded shares of Booking from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $2,050.00 to $2,250.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,480.00 to $2,700.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,100.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Booking in a report on Monday, November 30th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $1,720.00 price target for the company. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,350.00 to $2,550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2,188.11.

Shares of NASDAQ BKNG opened at $2,427.00 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2,215.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2,010.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.41 billion, a PE ratio of 74.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a current ratio of 3.17. Booking Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,107.29 and a fifty-two week high of $2,469.58.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($4.28) by $3.71. Booking had a return on equity of 25.72% and a net margin of 15.68%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $23.30 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

