Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) Lifted by Piper Sandler

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) – Analysts at Piper Sandler upped their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Cathay General Bancorp in a research note issued on Tuesday, March 16th. Piper Sandler analyst M. Clark now forecasts that the bank will post earnings of $0.79 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.76. Piper Sandler currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Cathay General Bancorp’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.80 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.82 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.17 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.79 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.86 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.87 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.38 EPS.

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $151.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.33 million. Cathay General Bancorp had a net margin of 29.49% and a return on equity of 9.67%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cathay General Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Truist upped their price target on shares of Cathay General Bancorp from $33.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Cathay General Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th.

Shares of CATY stock opened at $43.36 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Cathay General Bancorp has a 1 year low of $17.58 and a 1 year high of $44.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.38 and a beta of 1.54.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in Cathay General Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new position in Cathay General Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $148,000. Weil Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Institutional investors own 67.55% of the company’s stock.

In other Cathay General Bancorp news, Chairman Dunson K. Cheng sold 11,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.52, for a total transaction of $449,302.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 74,583 shares in the company, valued at $2,798,354.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 4.73% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. Cathay General Bancorp’s payout ratio is 35.63%.

About Cathay General Bancorp

Cathay General Bancorp operates as the holding company for Cathay Bank that offers various commercial banking products and services to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including passbook accounts, checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and public funds deposits.

