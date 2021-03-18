Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Reduced by Wedbush (NASDAQ:LXRX)

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LXRX) – Investment analysts at Wedbush dropped their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued to investors on Monday, March 15th. Wedbush analyst L. Moussatos now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of ($0.12) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.10). Wedbush has a “Neutral” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Lexicon Pharmaceuticals’ Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.58) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.81) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.02) EPS.

Get Lexicon Pharmaceuticals alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also commented on LXRX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 29th. Gabelli cut shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $2.10 to $6.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $13.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.13.

Shares of LXRX stock opened at $6.59 on Wednesday. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $1.03 and a 1 year high of $9.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $951.29 million, a PE ratio of -6.28 and a beta of 2.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.54.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.23. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 164.96% and a negative net margin of 320.44%. The business had revenue of $0.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.17 million.

In related news, VP James F. Tessmer sold 22,912 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.92, for a total value of $158,551.04. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 71,766 shares in the company, valued at approximately $496,620.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 11.5% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,854,310 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,669,000 after purchasing an additional 191,384 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new position in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth about $259,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 43.3% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,103,707 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,589,000 after buying an additional 333,486 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 55.5% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 110,263 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 39,352 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 4.0% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 295,129 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $425,000 after buying an additional 11,235 shares in the last quarter. 84.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. The company offers XERMELO, an orally-delivered small molecule drug candidate for the treatment of carcinoid syndrome diarrhea in combination with somatostatin analog therapy in adults.

Featured Story: Marijuana Stocks Future Looks Bright

Receive News & Ratings for Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lexicon Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.