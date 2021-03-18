Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for CarLotz, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOTZ) Lowered by William Blair

CarLotz, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOTZ) – Analysts at William Blair dropped their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for shares of CarLotz in a report issued on Tuesday, March 16th. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.14) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.12). William Blair has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for CarLotz’s Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.71) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.37) EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.10 EPS.

Get CarLotz alerts:

CarLotz (NASDAQ:LOTZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, March 14th. The company reported ($1.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($1.28).

Shares of LOTZ opened at $8.21 on Thursday. CarLotz has a fifty-two week low of $6.45 and a fifty-two week high of $12.90. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.47.

About CarLotz

CarLotz, Inc operates as a used car and motorcycles retailer. It offers cars, compacts, convertibles, coupes, SUVs, trucks, vans, and wagons. The company's services include inspection, cleaning, photography, listings on major car buying websites, and management of buyer inquiries and test drives at its retail stores.

Read More: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for CarLotz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarLotz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.