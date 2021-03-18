Puma Se (OTCMKTS:PMMAF) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Puma Se (OTCMKTS:PMMAF) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on PMMAF shares. DZ Bank restated a “sell” rating on shares of Puma in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Norddeutsche Landesbank reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Puma in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:PMMAF traded up $2.30 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $109.24. 11 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 602. Puma has a fifty-two week low of $43.56 and a fifty-two week high of $116.99. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.18.

PUMA SE, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, sells, and markets footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company offers performance and sport-inspired lifestyle products in categories, such as football, cricket, running, training and fitness, golf, and motorsports. It also issues licenses to independent partners to design, develop, manufacture, and sell fragrances, eyewear, and watches.

