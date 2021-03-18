Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) Shares Purchased by Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,262 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 653 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $1,531,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group during the third quarter worth approximately $44,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group during the third quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,000. 69.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PEG stock opened at $58.49 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The business has a 50 day moving average of $57.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.03. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $34.75 and a 52 week high of $62.15. The company has a market cap of $29.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.51, a PEG ratio of 6.10 and a beta of 0.49.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 11.30% and a net margin of 19.74%. The company had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. Public Service Enterprise Group’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 9th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This is an increase from Public Service Enterprise Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 8th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s payout ratio is presently 62.20%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $57.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $73.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $66.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.73.

Public Service Enterprise Group Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

