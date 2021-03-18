Public Sector Pension Investment Board Trims Stake in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board reduced its holdings in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) by 35.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,394 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 5,610 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Humana were worth $4,264,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Humana by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 7,880 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,233,000 after purchasing an additional 865 shares in the last quarter. ING Groep NV increased its stake in shares of Humana by 199.8% in the fourth quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 8,778 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,601,000 after purchasing an additional 5,850 shares in the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Humana in the fourth quarter worth $242,000. Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of Humana by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 689,526 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $282,892,000 after purchasing an additional 9,584 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Humana by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 8,430 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,458,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. 91.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Humana alerts:

HUM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Humana from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Humana from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $429.00 to $479.00 in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of Humana from $505.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Humana currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $458.95.

In other news, Director Jorge S. Mesquita bought 375 shares of Humana stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $403.37 per share, with a total value of $151,263.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Timothy S. Huval sold 3,696 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $377.96, for a total transaction of $1,396,940.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,068 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,939,181.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

HUM stock opened at $403.13 on Thursday. Humana Inc. has a 52 week low of $208.25 and a 52 week high of $474.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $386.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $406.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.86.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The insurance provider reported ($2.30) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.35) by $0.05. Humana had a net margin of 5.58% and a return on equity of 22.74%. The business had revenue of $19.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.28 earnings per share. Humana’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Humana Inc. will post 18.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. This is an increase from Humana’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.99%.

Humana Profile

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services segments. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

See Also: What is a trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for Humana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.