Public Sector Pension Investment Board Sells 3,440 Shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board cut its stake in Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 112,427 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,440 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned approximately 0.23% of Shenandoah Telecommunications worth $4,862,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications during the 3rd quarter worth about $4,273,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 91.2% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 71,784 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,105,000 after acquiring an additional 34,235 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 28,691 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,275,000 after purchasing an additional 4,048 shares during the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Shenandoah Telecommunications during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,592,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its holdings in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 119.8% during the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 17,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $791,000 after purchasing an additional 9,700 shares during the last quarter. 53.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SHEN opened at $50.53 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a PE ratio of 27.76 and a beta of 0.33. Shenandoah Telecommunications has a 1-year low of $38.77 and a 1-year high of $59.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $45.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.64.

Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.66). Shenandoah Telecommunications had a net margin of 16.88% and a return on equity of 11.44%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Shenandoah Telecommunications will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SHEN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. BWS Financial raised shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th.

About Shenandoah Telecommunications

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides wireless and broadband communication products and services in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Wireless, Broadband, and Tower. The Wireless segment provides wireless mobility communications network products.

