Public Sector Pension Investment Board Sells 115,000 Shares of iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF (NYSEARCA:KSA)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board reduced its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF (NYSEARCA:KSA) by 43.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 151,523 shares of the company’s stock after selling 115,000 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF were worth $4,714,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of KSA. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF by 0.9% in the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 535,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,911,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF in the third quarter worth about $8,183,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 68,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,117,000 after purchasing an additional 5,595 shares during the last quarter. Florin Court Capital LLP bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $821,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $330,000.

Get iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF stock opened at $34.75 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.97. iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.61 and a fifty-two week high of $34.93.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF (NYSEARCA:KSA).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.