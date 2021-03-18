Public Sector Pension Investment Board Cuts Position in AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board reduced its holdings in shares of AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV) by 10.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,194 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 6,212 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned approximately 0.22% of AeroVironment worth $4,536,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in AeroVironment by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,446,066 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $299,463,000 after acquiring an additional 55,115 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in AeroVironment by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 918,020 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $79,775,000 after acquiring an additional 5,059 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in AeroVironment by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 471,726 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $40,993,000 after acquiring an additional 1,328 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in AeroVironment by 38.5% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 276,444 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $24,023,000 after acquiring an additional 76,825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in AeroVironment by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 272,248 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $23,658,000 after acquiring an additional 5,315 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.22% of the company’s stock.

Get AeroVironment alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on AVAV. TheStreet downgraded shares of AeroVironment from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AeroVironment in a report on Sunday, March 7th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of AeroVironment in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AeroVironment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors upgraded shares of AeroVironment from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. AeroVironment currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.50.

AVAV opened at $121.76 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $120.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.67. AeroVironment, Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.79 and a 1 year high of $143.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a PE ratio of 102.32 and a beta of 0.58.

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The aerospace company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.13. AeroVironment had a net margin of 7.59% and a return on equity of 7.85%. The business had revenue of $78.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.83 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.01) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that AeroVironment, Inc. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Chairman Timothy E. Conver sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.16, for a total value of $16,974,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 45,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,105,213.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 9.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AeroVironment Company Profile

AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, supports, and operates a portfolio of products and services for government agencies and businesses. The company supplies unmanned aircraft systems (UAS) and related services primarily to organizations within the U.S. Department of Defense and to international allied governments; and tactical missile systems and related services to organizations within the U.S.

Recommended Story: Bollinger Bands

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVAV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV).

Receive News & Ratings for AeroVironment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AeroVironment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.