Public Sector Pension Investment Board Buys Shares of 124,310 Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 124,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,187,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Barclays PLC increased its position in Renasant by 147.1% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 61,511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,072,000 after purchasing an additional 36,614 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Renasant by 147.2% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,339 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $516,000 after purchasing an additional 9,135 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in Renasant during the 4th quarter valued at about $223,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Renasant by 124.9% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 185,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,246,000 after purchasing an additional 103,008 shares during the period. Finally, South State CORP. purchased a new position in Renasant during the 4th quarter valued at about $943,000. 71.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RNST has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Renasant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Renasant from $35.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th.

NASDAQ:RNST opened at $44.72 on Thursday. Renasant Co. has a fifty-two week low of $18.22 and a fifty-two week high of $46.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.95 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.61.

Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.11. Renasant had a net margin of 12.63% and a return on equity of 5.15%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Renasant Co. will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 16th. Renasant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.24%.

In related news, EVP James W. Gray sold 5,000 shares of Renasant stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $210,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,673,574. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John Foy sold 7,500 shares of Renasant stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.91, for a total transaction of $314,325.00. Insiders sold a total of 53,630 shares of company stock valued at $2,140,990 over the last quarter. 3.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Renasant

Renasant Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Renasant Bank, which provides a range of financial, wealth management, fiduciary, and insurance services to retail and commercial customers. It operates through three segments: Community Banks, Insurance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banks segment offers checking and savings accounts, business and personal loans, asset-based lending, and equipment leasing services, as well as safe deposit and night depository facilities.

