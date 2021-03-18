Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Increases Stock Position in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) by 6.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 173,302 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,628 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Sempra Energy were worth $22,080,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sempra Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $863,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sempra Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sempra Energy in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sempra Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sempra Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. 83.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sempra Energy stock opened at $129.49 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $39.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.04, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Sempra Energy has a 1 year low of $88.00 and a 1 year high of $137.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $123.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $125.00.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.95 billion. Sempra Energy had a net margin of 34.85% and a return on equity of 11.02%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.55 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Sempra Energy will post 7.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 25th will be issued a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 24th. This is a positive change from Sempra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.40%. Sempra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.65%.

SRE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Sempra Energy from $119.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Sempra Energy from $143.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Sempra Energy from $143.00 to $141.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Sempra Energy from $146.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Sempra Energy from $159.00 to $149.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Sempra Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $141.00.

Sempra Energy operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and supplies natural gas. It provides electric services to a population of approximately 3.7 million and natural gas services to approximately 3.4 million of that population covering an area of 4,100 square miles.

