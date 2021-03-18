Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Increases Position in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 410,781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,476 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned about 0.06% of Aflac worth $18,267,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AFL. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Aflac in the third quarter worth about $411,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Aflac by 17.6% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 331,126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,021,000 after buying an additional 49,449 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aflac during the third quarter valued at approximately $503,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Aflac by 11.8% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 222,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,081,000 after buying an additional 23,513 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in shares of Aflac by 4.3% during the third quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 16,203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $586,000 after buying an additional 661 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Aflac alerts:

Shares of Aflac stock opened at $51.67 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $35.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50 day moving average is $47.97 and its 200 day moving average is $42.64. Aflac Incorporated has a twelve month low of $23.07 and a twelve month high of $52.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.02. Aflac had a net margin of 21.11% and a return on equity of 12.12%. The business had revenue of $5.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.50 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Aflac Incorporated will post 4.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on AFL shares. Truist increased their price target on shares of Aflac from $35.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Aflac from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Aflac in a report on Friday, December 4th. They set a “sell” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Aflac from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and increased their price target for the company from $43.00 to $47.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Aflac from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Aflac currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.70.

In other Aflac news, EVP Audrey B. Tillman sold 3,040 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.72, for a total value of $151,148.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 146,967 shares in the company, valued at $7,307,199.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas J. Kenny sold 29,470 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.87, for a total transaction of $1,292,848.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 50,107 shares in the company, valued at $2,198,194.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 97,230 shares of company stock worth $4,449,110 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

About Aflac

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, income support, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products.

Further Reading: What is a portfolio manager?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AFL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL).

Receive News & Ratings for Aflac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aflac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.