Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Has $17.23 Million Stock Position in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) by 5.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 432,092 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 22,833 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $17,232,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cibc World Markets Corp raised its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 202.9% in the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 603,551 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $24,070,000 after purchasing an additional 404,281 shares during the last quarter. Ossiam raised its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 604.4% during the fourth quarter. Ossiam now owns 59,495 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,373,000 after acquiring an additional 51,049 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 327,912 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $13,077,000 after acquiring an additional 2,335 shares during the last quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC now owns 205,093 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $8,179,000 after acquiring an additional 3,120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. grew its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 24.6% during the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 183,590 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $7,322,000 after purchasing an additional 36,259 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance stock opened at $54.10 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.36 and a 12-month high of $56.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.20, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.44. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.00.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $36.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.01 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 0.33% and a return on equity of 18.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.37 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th were paid a $0.4675 dividend. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 18th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.45%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on WBA shares. Mizuho raised their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $37.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Robert W. Baird raised Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $40.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. TheStreet lowered Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.50.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

