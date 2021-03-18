Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Buys 12,585 Shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) by 7.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 177,851 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,585 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $19,308,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baron Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands during the third quarter worth $25,000. Vectors Research Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 175.8% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 273 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands during the third quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Diversified LLC acquired a new position in shares of Yum! Brands during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. 75.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Yum! Brands alerts:

Shares of NYSE YUM opened at $111.02 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $104.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $101.97. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.95 and a 1-year high of $111.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.93.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.14. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 18.78% and a negative return on equity of 12.42%. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.00 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. This is a positive change from Yum! Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.34%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $108.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Yum! Brands from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $109.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, December 17th. MKM Partners lifted their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $102.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.29.

In other news, CEO Anthony Lowings sold 4,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.21, for a total transaction of $464,648.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,553,370.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 2,540 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.52, for a total transaction of $273,100.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,520,870.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Yum! Brands Profile

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates in three segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Taco Bell Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, and Taco Bell brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, and Mexican-style food categories.

Featured Article: Buyback

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM).

Receive News & Ratings for Yum! Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum! Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.