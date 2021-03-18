Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Trims Stock Position in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado cut its holdings in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,430 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 391 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Robert Half International were worth $964,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new position in Robert Half International in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Robert Half International in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Robert Half International by 723.8% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 659 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Robert Half International by 31.5% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 664 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Robert Half International in the third quarter valued at $46,000. Institutional investors own 90.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RHI opened at $75.67 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $74.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.96. Robert Half International Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.38 and a twelve month high of $83.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.55, a PEG ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 1.65.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The business services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.16. Robert Half International had a net margin of 6.08% and a return on equity of 28.09%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Robert Half International Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 25th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This is a positive change from Robert Half International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 24th. Robert Half International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.97%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Robert Half International from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Robert Half International from $73.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Robert Half International from $66.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Robert Half International from $52.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Robert Half International from $42.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.11.

Robert Half International Inc provides staffing and risk consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. It places temporary services for accounting, finance, and bookkeeping; temporary and full-time office and administrative personnel consisting of executive and administrative assistants, receptionists, and customer service representatives; full-time accounting, financial, tax, and accounting operations personnel; and information technology contract consultants and full-time employees in the areas of platform systems integration to end-user technical and desktop support, including specialists in application development, networking, systems integration and deployment, database design and administration, and security and business continuity.

