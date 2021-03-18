Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Sells 6,162 Shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lessened its stake in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) by 10.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 55,208 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 6,162 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $873,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 28.2% during the fourth quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 35,754 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $565,000 after buying an additional 7,855 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new stake in shares of Devon Energy during the fourth quarter worth $378,000. Heritage Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Trust Co now owns 59,426 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $939,000 after buying an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV bought a new stake in shares of Devon Energy during the fourth quarter worth $401,000. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 12,861 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 1,804 shares during the last quarter. 80.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Felix Investments Holdings Ii, sold 29,579,389 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.05, for a total transaction of $622,646,138.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DVN opened at $23.68 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 2.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.87 and a 200-day moving average of $14.86. The company has a market cap of $15.94 billion, a PE ratio of -2.77, a PEG ratio of 28.23 and a beta of 3.46. Devon Energy Co. has a one year low of $4.70 and a one year high of $26.13.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The energy company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. Devon Energy had a positive return on equity of 2.38% and a negative net margin of 62.68%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Devon Energy Co. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Siebert Williams Shank restated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Devon Energy in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. US Capital Advisors restated a “buy” rating on shares of Devon Energy in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Devon Energy from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.02.

Devon Energy Company Profile

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 3,942 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

