Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Sells 236 Shares of CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado cut its holdings in shares of CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI) by 6.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,296 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 236 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in CACI International were worth $822,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in CACI International by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 575,196 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $143,413,000 after acquiring an additional 6,378 shares during the period. Snyder Capital Management L P raised its holdings in CACI International by 18.9% during the third quarter. Snyder Capital Management L P now owns 236,568 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $50,427,000 after acquiring an additional 37,545 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in CACI International by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 150,046 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $37,411,000 after acquiring an additional 22,586 shares during the period. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in CACI International during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,681,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in CACI International by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 77,180 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $19,243,000 after acquiring an additional 5,391 shares during the period. 84.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CACI International alerts:

In other CACI International news, insider Gregory R. Bradford bought 2,275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $219.29 per share, for a total transaction of $498,884.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 54,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,008,320.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director William S. Wallace sold 167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.51, for a total value of $40,833.17. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,539,725.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CACI shares. Zacks Investment Research cut CACI International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $254.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $283.00 target price on shares of CACI International in a report on Friday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on CACI International from $296.00 to $288.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 29th. Truist lifted their target price on CACI International from $275.00 to $290.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on CACI International from $279.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $283.92.

CACI opened at $246.71 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $6.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.10. CACI International Inc has a 12 month low of $156.15 and a 12 month high of $266.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $234.51 and a 200 day moving average of $232.21.

CACI International (NYSE:CACI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The information technology services provider reported $4.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.57 by $0.61. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. CACI International had a return on equity of 13.22% and a net margin of 5.97%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.11 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that CACI International Inc will post 14.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CACI International Company Profile

CACI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information solutions and services in North America and internationally. The company offers business systems solutions for financial, human capital, asset and materials, and administrative management; develops, integrates, and operates command and control solutions; and develops and integrates solutions that deliver multi-level unified communications from the enterprise directly to and from the tactical edge.

Further Reading: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CACI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI).

Receive News & Ratings for CACI International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CACI International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.