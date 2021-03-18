Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Sells 1,937 Shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado decreased its holdings in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA) by 10.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,764 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,937 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics were worth $778,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Discovery Value Fund bought a new position in Iovance Biotherapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $164,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 86.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,433 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 2,517 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning bought a new position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $206,000. Finally, Calton & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $209,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on IOVA shares. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $43.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. HC Wainwright upgraded shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $43.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.18.

Shares of IOVA opened at $33.18 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.28 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.40. Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.70 and a 12 month high of $54.21.

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.03). As a group, research analysts forecast that Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of cell therapies as novel cancer immunotherapy products. Its lead product candidate, LN-144 for metastatic melanoma, is an autologous adoptive cell therapy utilizing tumor-infiltrating lymphocytes (TIL), which are T cells derived from patients’ tumors.

