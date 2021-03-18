Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Sells 1,222 Shares of Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lowered its holdings in shares of Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) by 5.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,119 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,222 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Kohl’s were worth $900,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kohl’s by 30.8% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in shares of Kohl’s by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 38,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,573,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its holdings in shares of Kohl’s by 35.7% during the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kohl’s by 23.3% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kohl’s by 325.0% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. 83.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Kohl's alerts:

Shares of Kohl’s stock opened at $61.12 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The company has a 50-day moving average of $52.52 and a 200 day moving average of $35.53. The firm has a market cap of $9.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.18 and a beta of 2.04. Kohl’s Co. has a 1 year low of $10.89 and a 1 year high of $64.16.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $1.21. The company had revenue of $6.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.85 billion. Kohl’s had a negative net margin of 1.45% and a negative return on equity of 4.50%. Kohl’s’s quarterly revenue was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.99 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Kohl’s Co. will post -2.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%.

KSS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Kohl’s from $21.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Kohl’s from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of Kohl’s from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on shares of Kohl’s from $21.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Kohl’s from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.88.

Kohl’s Company Profile

Kohl's Corporation operates as a retail company in the United States. Its stores and Website offer apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Apt. 9, Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, and Sonoma Goods for Life, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

Further Reading: What Factors Can Affect Return on Equity?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KSS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS).

Receive News & Ratings for Kohl's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kohl's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.