Prysmian’s (PRYMY) “Neutral” Rating Reiterated at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group restated their neutral rating on shares of Prysmian (OTCMKTS:PRYMY) in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on PRYMY. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Prysmian in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on Prysmian in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on Prysmian and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Prysmian presently has an average rating of Buy.

Shares of Prysmian stock opened at $15.19 on Monday. Prysmian has a one year low of $7.51 and a one year high of $18.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.29 and its 200 day moving average is $15.79.

Prysmian S.p.A. produces, distributes, and sells cables and systems, and related accessories for the energy and telecommunications industries worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Energy, Projects, and Telecom. The Energy segment comprising trade and installers; power distribution and overhead transmission lines; and industrial and network components for various industries, which includes oil and gas, downhole technology, elevators, automotive, nuclear, mining, marine, and infrastructure sectors, as well as for renewable energy field, military, railways, and cranes.

