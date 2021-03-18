Prospera Financial Services Inc Raises Position in Eaton Vance Corp. (NYSE:EV)

Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Corp. (NYSE:EV) by 15,997.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,717 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,638 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Eaton Vance were worth $864,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in EV. Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in Eaton Vance by 179.9% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,081,554 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $73,470,000 after acquiring an additional 695,201 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Eaton Vance in the fourth quarter worth about $279,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Eaton Vance in the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,800,000. Spring Creek Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance in the 4th quarter valued at $103,254,000. Finally, Arcus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Eaton Vance in the fourth quarter valued at $249,000. 67.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EV stock opened at $73.07 on Thursday. Eaton Vance Corp. has a one year low of $23.59 and a one year high of $75.61. The firm has a market cap of $8.34 billion, a PE ratio of 58.93, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $71.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a current ratio of 2.88.

Eaton Vance (NYSE:EV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The asset manager reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.10. Eaton Vance had a return on equity of 29.84% and a net margin of 8.01%. The business had revenue of $488.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $458.13 million. Equities research analysts predict that Eaton Vance Corp. will post 3.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Eaton Vance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, November 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Eaton Vance from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Eaton Vance presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.57.

Eaton Vance Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, marketing, and management of investment funds in the United States. It also provides investment management and counseling services to institutions and individuals. Further, the company operates as an adviser and distributor of investment companies and separate accounts.

