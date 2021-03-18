Prospera Financial Services Inc Increases Position in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its position in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) by 423.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 189,004 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 152,913 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $1,167,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Change Path LLC purchased a new stake in Energy Transfer in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $297,000. Aviance Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 150.6% in the fourth quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 101,500 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $627,000 after acquiring an additional 61,000 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 32.3% during the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,109 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 4,909 shares during the last quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd increased its position in Energy Transfer by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 1,807,800 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $11,172,000 after purchasing an additional 190,720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Energy Transfer in the 4th quarter valued at about $850,000. Institutional investors own 36.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Energy Transfer alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ET shares. Smith Barney Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Energy Transfer in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on shares of Energy Transfer in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Energy Transfer from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.92.

ET stock opened at $8.14 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -81.40 and a beta of 2.54. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.44. Energy Transfer LP has a 52-week low of $3.75 and a 52-week high of $9.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The pipeline company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.07). Energy Transfer had a negative net margin of 0.64% and a positive return on equity of 8.23%. Equities analysts expect that Energy Transfer LP will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 8th were given a $0.1525 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 5th. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.49%. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio is 42.07%.

Energy Transfer Company Profile

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 9,400 miles of natural gas transportation pipelines and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas; and 12,500 miles of interstate natural gas pipelines. It sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution companies, industrial end-users, and other marketing companies.

Recommended Story: Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET).

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Transfer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Transfer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.