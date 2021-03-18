Prospera Financial Services Inc Increases Holdings in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its position in shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) by 748.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,649 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,219 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $810,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DOCU. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of DocuSign by 45.2% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,187,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,274,000 after purchasing an additional 680,641 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in DocuSign by 36.1% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,927,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,445,000 after purchasing an additional 511,088 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of DocuSign by 225.8% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,560,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,884,000 after buying an additional 1,081,552 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in DocuSign by 93.2% during the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,447,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,885,000 after acquiring an additional 698,316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Winslow Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in DocuSign in the fourth quarter worth $271,499,000. 72.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DOCU stock opened at $213.34 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $235.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $228.24. The firm has a market cap of $39.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -180.80 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. DocuSign, Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.61 and a 1 year high of $290.23.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.15. DocuSign had a negative return on equity of 30.14% and a negative net margin of 16.83%. The business had revenue of $430.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $407.95 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that DocuSign, Inc. will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In other DocuSign news, Director Peter Solvik sold 16,452 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.98, for a total transaction of $4,046,862.96. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,035,730.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 5,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.19, for a total value of $1,242,302.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 202,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,383,327.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 395,331 shares of company stock worth $91,227,606. 5.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DOCU has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut DocuSign from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $271.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DocuSign from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on shares of DocuSign from $257.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $280.00 target price on shares of DocuSign in a report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded DocuSign from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $285.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $273.16.

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, execute, and act on agreements. It also offers DocuSign CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Intelligent Insights that use artificial intelligence to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; and Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control.

