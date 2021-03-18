Prospera Financial Services Inc Has $973,000 Stock Holdings in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its position in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) by 429.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 14,601 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,843 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $973,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI boosted its position in Xcel Energy by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 6,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in Xcel Energy by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 5,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in Xcel Energy by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Xcel Energy by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.94% of the company’s stock.

In other Xcel Energy news, SVP Frank P. Prager sold 3,711 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.45, for a total value of $235,462.95. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 33,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,123,798.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ XEL opened at $62.69 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of $33.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.48, a P/E/G ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $61.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.33. Xcel Energy Inc. has a one year low of $46.58 and a one year high of $76.44.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54. Xcel Energy had a net margin of 12.50% and a return on equity of 10.56%. The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.4575 per share. This represents a $1.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This is an increase from Xcel Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 69.32%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on XEL shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Xcel Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Xcel Energy from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $75.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $63.00 price target (down from $68.00) on shares of Xcel Energy in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Xcel Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.70.

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

