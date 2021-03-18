Prospera Financial Services Inc Has $945,000 Stock Position in First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF (NASDAQ:LDSF)

Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF (NASDAQ:LDSF) by 78.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 46,183 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,300 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc owned about 0.64% of First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF worth $945,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF by 425.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF in the 4th quarter worth $72,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF in the third quarter valued at about $132,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $244,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $324,000.

LDSF stock opened at $20.29 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $20.38 and a 200-day moving average of $20.45. First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF has a 12-month low of $18.54 and a 12-month high of $20.59.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 24th were paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 23rd. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%.

