Prospera Financial Services Inc Acquires 4,101 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 421.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,074 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 4,101 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $1,058,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of UNP. Holloway Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Syverson Strege & Co purchased a new stake in Union Pacific in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Union Pacific in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC grew its position in Union Pacific by 48.6% in the 4th quarter. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC now owns 162 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Union Pacific during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. 77.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Shares of NYSE:UNP opened at $212.30 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. Union Pacific Co. has a 52-week low of $105.08 and a 52-week high of $221.28. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $207.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $202.79. The stock has a market cap of $142.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.04, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.11.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $5.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.14 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 31.71% and a net margin of 27.40%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.02 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 8.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.30%.

In related news, VP Todd M. Rynaski sold 7,698 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.00, for a total value of $1,631,976.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 17,197 shares in the company, valued at $3,645,764. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 1,491 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $320,565.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,336,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on UNP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Union Pacific from $212.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on Union Pacific from $215.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $249.00 to $243.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $220.00 to $239.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Union Pacific presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $203.38.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; coal and sand, petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Further Reading: How is a Moving Average Calculated?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP).

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.