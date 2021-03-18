ProSight Global (NASDAQ:PROS) & Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE:BRK.B) Head to Head Review

ProSight Global (NASDAQ:PROS) and Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE:BRK.B) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, profitability, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares ProSight Global and Berkshire Hathaway’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ProSight Global 4.12% 7.61% 1.46% Berkshire Hathaway 14.54% 5.25% 2.66%

This table compares ProSight Global and Berkshire Hathaway’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ProSight Global $878.06 million 0.63 $38.89 million $1.39 9.17 Berkshire Hathaway $254.62 billion 2.32 $81.42 billion $9.78 25.72

Berkshire Hathaway has higher revenue and earnings than ProSight Global. ProSight Global is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Berkshire Hathaway, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

ProSight Global has a beta of 0.47, indicating that its stock price is 53% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Berkshire Hathaway has a beta of 0.84, indicating that its stock price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

95.9% of ProSight Global shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 38.9% of Berkshire Hathaway shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.7% of ProSight Global shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.1% of Berkshire Hathaway shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for ProSight Global and Berkshire Hathaway, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ProSight Global 0 3 1 0 2.25 Berkshire Hathaway 0 0 0 0 N/A

ProSight Global presently has a consensus price target of $14.00, suggesting a potential upside of 9.80%. Given ProSight Global’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe ProSight Global is more favorable than Berkshire Hathaway.

Summary

Berkshire Hathaway beats ProSight Global on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ProSight Global

ProSight Global, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entrepreneurial specialty insurance company in the United States. The company underwrites insurance coverages in the lines of commercial auto, general liability, workers' compensation, commercial multiple peril, and other. It serves customers in construction, consumer service, marine and energy, media and entertainment, professional service, real estate, sports, and transportation industries. ProSight Global, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Morristown, New Jersey.

About Berkshire Hathaway

Berkshire Hathaway Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in insurance, freight rail transportation, and utility businesses. It provides property, casualty, life, accident, and health insurance and reinsurance; and operates railroad systems in North America. The company also generates, transmits, stores, and distributes electricity from natural gas, coal, wind, solar, hydro, nuclear, and geothermal sources; operates natural gas distribution and storage facilities, interstate pipelines, and compressor and meter stations; and holds interest in coal mining assets. In addition, it offers real estate brokerage services; and leases transportation equipment and furniture. Further, the company manufactures boxed chocolates and other confectionery products; specialty chemicals, metal cutting tools, and components for aerospace and power generation applications; flooring, insulation, roofing and engineered, building and engineered components, paints and coatings, and bricks and masonry products, as well as offers homebuilding and manufactured housing finance; and recreational vehicles, apparel products, jewelry, and custom picture framing products, and alkaline batteries. Additionally, it manufactures castings, forgings, fasteners/fastener systems, and aerostructures; and seamless pipes, fittings, downhole casing and tubing, and various mill forms. The company distributes newspapers, televisions, and information; franchises and services quick service restaurants; distributes electronic components; and offers logistics services, grocery and foodservice distribution services, and professional aviation training and fractional aircraft ownership programs. It also retails automobiles; furniture, bedding, and accessories; household appliances, electronics, and computers; jewelry, watches, crystal, china, stemware, flatware, gifts, and collectibles; kitchenware; and motorcycle accessories. The company was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in Omaha, Nebraska.

