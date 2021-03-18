ProShare Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in ADTRAN, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN)

ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ADTRAN, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 11,625 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $172,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ADTN. Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in ADTRAN by 23.0% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,092,957 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $16,143,000 after buying an additional 204,535 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of ADTRAN by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,713,132 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $113,923,000 after acquiring an additional 143,193 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of ADTRAN by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 27,976 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $413,000 after acquiring an additional 1,185 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ADTRAN during the fourth quarter worth approximately $524,000. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC raised its stake in ADTRAN by 78.0% in the 4th quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 172,890 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,554,000 after purchasing an additional 75,765 shares during the last quarter. 88.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ADTN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Northland Securities upped their target price on shares of ADTRAN from $16.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of ADTRAN from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut ADTRAN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. ADTRAN presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.50.

NASDAQ:ADTN opened at $18.48 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $16.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.84. ADTRAN, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.80 and a 1-year high of $19.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $893.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.35 and a beta of 1.40.

ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.04. ADTRAN had a negative net margin of 3.33% and a negative return on equity of 0.30%. The firm had revenue of $130.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.65 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ADTRAN, Inc. will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 18th were paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 17th. ADTRAN’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -3,600.00%.

ADTRAN, Inc provides networking and communications equipment for service providers, cable/multiple system operators, and distributed enterprises in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Network Solutions, and Services & Support segments. It offers fiber to the premises and fiber to the node (FTTN) multi-service access nodes (MSAN); fiber aggregation and FTTN MSAN; network management and subscriber services control and orchestration software; software defined networking -controlled programmable network elements; fiber to the distribution point units; optical line terminals and transport solutions; optical networking edge aggregation; IP digital subscriber line access multiplexers; cabinet and outside-plant enclosures and services; transceivers, cables, and other miscellaneous materials; and other products, software, and services.

