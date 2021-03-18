ProShare Advisors LLC Has $185,000 Holdings in Third Point Reinsurance Ltd. (NYSE:TPRE)

ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Third Point Reinsurance Ltd. (NYSE:TPRE) by 71.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,424 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,074 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Third Point Reinsurance were worth $185,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Third Point Reinsurance in the third quarter worth about $106,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Third Point Reinsurance in the third quarter valued at approximately $107,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Third Point Reinsurance during the 3rd quarter worth $125,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new stake in shares of Third Point Reinsurance during the 4th quarter valued at $141,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Third Point Reinsurance by 215.3% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 20,813 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 14,213 shares during the period. 70.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Third Point Reinsurance stock opened at $10.85 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.10. The stock has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 27.82 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Third Point Reinsurance Ltd. has a 12 month low of $5.64 and a 12 month high of $11.23.

Third Point Reinsurance (NYSE:TPRE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The insurance provider reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by ($0.57).

Third Point Reinsurance Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides specialty property and casualty reinsurance products to insurance and reinsurance companies worldwide. It underwrites homeowners' and commercial, workers' compensation, personal automobile, mortgage, and multi-line reinsurance products; professional, transactional, and general liability reinsurance products; and marine, travel, and extended warranty reinsurance products.

