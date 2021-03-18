ProShare Advisors LLC Has $153,000 Position in Precision BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:DTIL)

ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Precision BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:DTIL) by 30.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 18,403 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,269 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Precision BioSciences were worth $153,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Precision BioSciences during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Precision BioSciences by 598.5% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 10,307 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Precision BioSciences during the 3rd quarter worth $82,000. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in Precision BioSciences in the 3rd quarter valued at $90,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in Precision BioSciences by 27.7% in the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 17,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 3,704 shares during the period. 48.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have commented on DTIL. Jonestrading started coverage on Precision BioSciences in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Precision BioSciences from $10.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Precision BioSciences in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Precision BioSciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Precision BioSciences from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Precision BioSciences currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.96.

In other news, insider Derek Jantz sold 7,048 shares of Precision BioSciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.68, for a total value of $82,320.64. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,884,252 shares in the company, valued at $45,368,063.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, COO David S. Thomson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.49, for a total transaction of $164,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 62,778 shares of company stock valued at $823,707 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 14.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ DTIL opened at $11.54 on Thursday. Precision BioSciences, Inc. has a one year low of $4.45 and a one year high of $16.60. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.15. The firm has a market cap of $605.62 million, a PE ratio of -5.74 and a beta of 2.08.

Precision BioSciences Profile

Precision BioSciences, Inc, a genome editing company, develops therapeutic products in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Therapeutic and Food. It offers ARCUS, a genome-editing platform to cure cancers and genetic disorders. The Therapeutic segment develops allogeneic CAR T immunotherapy that recognizes and kills cancer cells; and engages in the in vivo gene correction activities.

