ProShare Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPFH)

ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPFH) by 71.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,729 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,201 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Boston Private Financial were worth $167,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BPFH. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Boston Private Financial by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,038,188 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $101,725,000 after purchasing an additional 96,302 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in Boston Private Financial by 32.9% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 185,096 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,564,000 after buying an additional 45,870 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Private Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $416,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its position in shares of Boston Private Financial by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 88,592 shares of the bank’s stock worth $749,000 after acquiring an additional 6,651 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Boston Private Financial by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 21,100 shares of the bank’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Boston Private Financial alerts:

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Boston Private Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. TheStreet raised shares of Boston Private Financial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.30.

In other Boston Private Financial news, EVP W. Timothy Macdonald sold 10,586 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.81, for a total transaction of $114,434.66. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 105,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,138,195.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.82% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:BPFH opened at $14.50 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.43 and a beta of 1.16. Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $5.00 and a one year high of $15.08. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.15.

Boston Private Financial (NASDAQ:BPFH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $86.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.62 million. Boston Private Financial had a return on equity of 4.89% and a net margin of 11.43%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc. will post 0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th were issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. Boston Private Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.00%.

Boston Private Financial Profile

Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Boston Private Bank & Trust Company that provides a range of banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Private Banking; and Wealth Management and Trust. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, savings and NOW, and money market accounts; and certificates of deposit.

Featured Article: Trading Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BPFH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPFH).

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Private Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Private Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.