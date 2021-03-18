ProShare Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 11,802 Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EIGR)

ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EIGR) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 11,802 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $145,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ELM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Eiger BioPharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Eiger BioPharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 431.1% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,612 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 5,367 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth about $112,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 7.4% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 16,002 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 1,098 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EIGR stock opened at $9.83 on Thursday. Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.82 and a twelve month high of $13.99. The company has a market capitalization of $333.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.05 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 6.23 and a current ratio of 6.23. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.13.

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EIGR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.76). On average, analysts forecast that Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Eiger BioPharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, January 19th.

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Profile

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of targeted therapies for rare and ultra-rare diseases in the United States and internationally. Its lead product candidate is Lonafarnib, an orally bioavailable, small molecule, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial to treat hepatitis delta virus (HDV) infection.

