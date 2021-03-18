ProShare Advisors LLC Buys 8,573 Shares of Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH)

ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH) by 67.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,219 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,573 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Community Health Systems were worth $158,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CYH. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Community Health Systems in the fourth quarter worth $6,434,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Community Health Systems by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,910,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,216,000 after purchasing an additional 708,666 shares in the last quarter. Centerbridge Partners L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Community Health Systems by 30.9% during the third quarter. Centerbridge Partners L.P. now owns 2,222,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,381,000 after acquiring an additional 525,000 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Community Health Systems during the third quarter worth about $1,131,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Community Health Systems by 24.8% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,042,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,404,000 after purchasing an additional 207,297 shares during the last quarter. 84.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CYH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Community Health Systems from $7.00 to $8.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Community Health Systems from $3.50 to $4.10 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Community Health Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.52.

Shares of Community Health Systems stock opened at $12.25 on Thursday. Community Health Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.25 and a 52-week high of $13.32. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.42 and a 200 day moving average of $7.49. The company has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.95 and a beta of 2.12.

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.78. The business had revenue of $3.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.08 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Community Health Systems, Inc. will post -0.63 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Tian Qiao Chen sold 3,557,369 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.51, for a total value of $30,273,210.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Community Health Systems Company Profile

Community Health Systems, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns, leases, and operates general acute care hospitals in the United States. The company offers general acute care, emergency room, general and specialty surgery, critical care, internal medicine, obstetrics, diagnostic, psychiatric, and rehabilitation services, as well as skilled nursing and home care services.

