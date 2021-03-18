ProShare Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 10,977 Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD)

ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 10,977 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $138,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Royce & Associates LP grew its position in Modine Manufacturing by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,509,766 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $18,963,000 after purchasing an additional 117,144 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Modine Manufacturing by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 750,688 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $9,429,000 after purchasing an additional 9,521 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Modine Manufacturing by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 85,781 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after purchasing an additional 4,813 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its position in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 24.5% in the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 2,778,047 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $34,892,000 after buying an additional 546,091 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC increased its position in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 804,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $10,098,000 after buying an additional 89,000 shares in the last quarter. 83.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MOD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Colliers Securities reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Modine Manufacturing in a research note on Sunday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Modine Manufacturing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd.

Shares of MOD opened at $15.39 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $791.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -139.91, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 2.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.57. Modine Manufacturing has a one year low of $2.84 and a one year high of $16.08.

Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $484.30 million during the quarter. Modine Manufacturing had a negative net margin of 0.31% and a positive return on equity of 9.48%. On average, analysts predict that Modine Manufacturing will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Modine Manufacturing Profile

Modine Manufacturing Company provides engineered heat transfer systems and heat transfer components for use in on- and off-highway original equipment manufacturer (OEM) vehicular applications. It operates through Vehicular Thermal Solutions, Commercial and Industrial Solutions, and Building HVAC Systems segments.

