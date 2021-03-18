ProPetro (NYSE:PUMP) Stock Price Down 6.5% Following Insider Selling

ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP) shares fell 6.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $11.39 and last traded at $11.40. 1,049,663 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 5% from the average session volume of 1,105,599 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.19.

Specifically, insider Samuel D. Sledge sold 19,099 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.56, for a total value of $220,784.44. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,840 shares in the company, valued at $252,470.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Get ProPetro alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on PUMP. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of ProPetro from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of ProPetro to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $6.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of ProPetro from $9.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of ProPetro from $9.50 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of ProPetro from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.32.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.54. The company has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.46 and a beta of 3.48.

ProPetro (NYSE:PUMP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $154.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.76 million. ProPetro had a negative net margin of 3.76% and a negative return on equity of 0.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 64.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.22 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that ProPetro Holding Corp. will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in ProPetro by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,912,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,915,000 after buying an additional 67,963 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in ProPetro in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $920,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in ProPetro by 58.3% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 29,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 11,000 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in ProPetro by 91.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 362,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,682,000 after buying an additional 173,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in ProPetro by 174.2% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 46,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 29,367 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.51% of the company’s stock.

ProPetro Company Profile (NYSE:PUMP)

ProPetro Holding Corp., an oilfield services company, provides pressure pumping and other related services. The company offers hydraulic fracturing services; and a suite of well completion and production services, including cementing, acidizing, coiled tubing, flowback, and drilling services. It serves the upstream oil and gas companies engaged in the exploration and production of North American unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the Permian Basin.

Read More: Can systematic risk be avoided?

Receive News & Ratings for ProPetro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProPetro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.