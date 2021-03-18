Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT) EVP Robert Darren Lee Sells 2,317 Shares

Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT) EVP Robert Darren Lee sold 2,317 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.54, for a total value of $286,242.18. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,634 shares in the company, valued at $572,484.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:PFPT opened at $127.84 on Thursday. Proofpoint, Inc. has a 1 year low of $91.60 and a 1 year high of $140.91. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $128.77 and a 200-day moving average of $117.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.49 and a beta of 1.25.

Get Proofpoint alerts:

Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The software maker reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.76. Proofpoint had a negative net margin of 15.46% and a negative return on equity of 6.63%. As a group, analysts forecast that Proofpoint, Inc. will post -0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Proofpoint from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, December 28th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price target on Proofpoint from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Truist lifted their target price on Proofpoint from $135.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Proofpoint from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their target price on Proofpoint from $151.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $139.68.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Proofpoint by 2,075.0% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 261 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Proofpoint by 58.3% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 497 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Proofpoint in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $87,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Proofpoint in the third quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Proofpoint by 2,376.2% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,040 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 998 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.75% of the company’s stock.

Proofpoint Company Profile

Proofpoint, Inc operates as a security-as-a-service provider that enables large and mid-sized organizations to defend, protect, archive, and govern their sensitive data worldwide. It offers protection against advanced and targeted threats, including malicious attachments, polymorphic threats, zero-day exploits, user-transparent drive-by downloads, malicious web links, hybrid threats, malware free attacks, and other penetration tactics.

Featured Story: Are we seeing the beginning of a new bubble?

Receive News & Ratings for Proofpoint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Proofpoint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.