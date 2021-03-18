Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS) Shares Sold by Wolverine Trading LLC

Wolverine Trading LLC reduced its stake in Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS) by 36.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,770 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,730 shares during the period. Wolverine Trading LLC’s holdings in Progress Software were worth $213,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its stake in shares of Progress Software by 65.0% in the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 1,394,028 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $51,133,000 after buying an additional 549,303 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Progress Software by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,298,629 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $329,825,000 after acquiring an additional 382,453 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Progress Software in the third quarter valued at $7,156,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Progress Software by 23.6% in the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 827,268 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,344,000 after purchasing an additional 157,999 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Progress Software by 122.7% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 248,127 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,101,000 after acquiring an additional 136,730 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PRGS opened at $44.82 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Progress Software Co. has a 1 year low of $28.57 and a 1 year high of $49.23. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.96. The firm has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.61 and a beta of 1.12.

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 13th. The software maker reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.13. Progress Software had a return on equity of 33.98% and a net margin of 13.12%. The business had revenue of $129.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.77 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Progress Software Co. will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. Progress Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.12%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Progress Software from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Wedbush increased their price target on Progress Software from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th.

Progress Software Corporation develops business applications. The company operates through three segments: OpenEdge, Data Connectivity and Integration, and Application Development and Deployment. The OpenEdge segment offers Progress OpenEdge, a development software, which builds multi-language applications for secure deployment across various platforms and devices, as well as cloud; Progress Corticon, a business rules management system that enables applications with decision automation and change process, and decision-related insight capabilities; Progress Kinvey, a platform for building enterprise applications; MOVEit that provides secure collaboration and automated file transfers of critical business information; and WhatsUp Gold, a network monitoring solution.

