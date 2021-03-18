Primas Market Capitalization Achieves $1.84 Million (PST)

Primas (CURRENCY:PST) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 17th. Primas has a market cap of $1.84 million and $9.77 million worth of Primas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Primas token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0350 or 0.00000059 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Primas has traded 21.2% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $206.30 or 0.00349572 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0582 or 0.00000099 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00003593 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0304 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00000908 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000484 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00003499 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0975 or 0.00000165 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002288 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000496 BTC.

Primas Profile

Primas (CRYPTO:PST) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 21st, 2017. Primas’ total supply is 101,342,466 tokens and its circulating supply is 52,692,565 tokens. Primas’ official Twitter account is @PrimasOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Primas is /r/Primas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Primas’ official website is primas.io

Buying and Selling Primas

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Primas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Primas should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Primas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

