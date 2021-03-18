Prentice Capital Management LP Takes Position in The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE)

Prentice Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 26,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,325,000. The Children’s Place accounts for about 0.4% of Prentice Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLCE. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of The Children’s Place by 98.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $975,000 after purchasing an additional 4,979 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Children’s Place by 12.1% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,349,000 after acquiring an additional 1,502 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of The Children’s Place by 3.8% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 33,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $948,000 after acquiring an additional 1,214 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Children’s Place by 9.1% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 273,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,759,000 after acquiring an additional 22,852 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Children’s Place by 26.1% during the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 14,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after acquiring an additional 2,938 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:PLCE traded up $2.45 on Thursday, hitting $82.11. 18,116 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 606,020. The Children’s Place, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.25 and a 52 week high of $85.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.83. The company has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of -9.39 and a beta of 2.27.

The Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $1.24. The Children’s Place had a negative return on equity of 1.01% and a negative net margin of 7.93%. The firm had revenue of $472.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $420.64 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.85 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Children’s Place, Inc. will post -2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PLCE. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on The Children’s Place from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. UBS Group upped their target price on The Children’s Place from $77.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. B. Riley increased their price objective on The Children’s Place from $54.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Monness Crespi & Hardt downgraded The Children’s Place from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded The Children’s Place from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.27.

The Children’s Place Company Profile

The Children’s Place, Inc provides apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children. It also designs, contracts to manufacture and sell fashionable and value-priced merchandise under the brand names of The Children’s Place, Baby Place, and Gymboree. The firm operates through the following segments: Children’s Place U.S.

