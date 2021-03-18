Prentice Capital Management LP Purchases Shares of 290,053 At Home Group Inc. (NYSE:HOME)

Prentice Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in At Home Group Inc. (NYSE:HOME) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 290,053 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,484,000. At Home Group comprises approximately 1.2% of Prentice Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Prentice Capital Management LP owned 0.45% of At Home Group at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of At Home Group by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of At Home Group by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 32,323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $500,000 after acquiring an additional 1,290 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of At Home Group in the fourth quarter worth about $766,000. Nordea Investment Management AB acquired a new position in shares of At Home Group in the fourth quarter worth about $4,419,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP raised its position in shares of At Home Group by 723.4% during the 4th quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 119,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,853,000 after purchasing an additional 105,322 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.98% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Clifford Sosin purchased 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.68 per share, with a total value of $3,136,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Norman E. Mcleod sold 13,071 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.90, for a total transaction of $325,467.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $585,971.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 174,757 shares of company stock valued at $4,644,476. 6.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE HOME traded up $1.63 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $31.47. 27,206 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,028,548. At Home Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.20 and a 52-week high of $31.16. The company has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of -4.56, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 2.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $25.62 and its 200-day moving average is $19.61.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “neutral” rating on shares of At Home Group in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of At Home Group from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price target on shares of At Home Group from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. At Home Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.28.

At Home Group Inc operates home decor superstores in the United States. The company's stores offer home furnishings, including accent furniture, furniture, mirrors, patio cushions, rugs, and wall art; and accent dÃ©cor, such as artificial flowers and trees, bath, bedding, candles, garden and outdoor decor, holiday accessories, home organization, pillows, pottery, vases, and window treatments.

